League to run alone in Abruzzo

Pescara, August 10 - League MP Giuseppe Bellachioma announced Friday that the rightwing party will run alone in elections in the central region of Abruzzo that are set to take place later this year. "The decision has been taken," Bellachioma, the League's coordinator in Abruzzo, said via Facebook. "In Abruzzo the League will run alone. Those who love us, follow us and we'll go and win". The League was part of the centre-right alliance, along with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) group, that was the bloc that won most votes in March's general election although the coalition came up short of winning a majority in parliament. In the end the League ended up forming a national government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to end a long post-election deadlock, although it said at the time that this did not spell the end of the alliance with FI. The League and FI govern several regions together. Many recent opinion polls have put the League as Italy's most popular party, just ahead of the M5S, with party leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's tough stance on migration appealing to many voters. On Thursday FI regional councillor Lorenzo Sospiri said he hoped the centre-right would run as a united bloc.