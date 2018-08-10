'Mandatory spending 7,300 euros pro capita in 2018'

Rome, August 10 - Pro-capita "mandatory spending" in Italy, including electric bills, healthcare and insurance, was around 7,300 in 2018, or 40.7% of the total expenditure, according to a new study published by the research department of retailers' organization Confcommercio out on Friday. The report highlighted the "elevated impact" of mandatory expenses on overall consumption, although spending decreased by one percentage point compared to 2014, it said. Home-related spending including rent, maintenance and bills had a high impact on expenses on which citizens had "little or no freedom of choice" - "nearly 4,200 euros", according to the report. Food totaled about 2,681, or almost 15% of the total, slightly down from the 15.2% registered in 2014, Confcommercio said.