Universiade: Massa of MSC says proud to be on team

(ANSAmed) - NAPLES, AUGUST 10 - Leonardo Massa, country manager for MSC Cruises, which is supplying the first of two ships for the athletes' village at the port of Naples for the 2019 Universiade World University Games, said MSC is "proud to officially be a part of the 2019 Universiade organisational team". "During my university studies, I participated as an athlete in the Universiade in Zagreb in 1987, and I know well that the topic of hospitality is very delicate, because you have to accommodate an extraordinary number of people, offering high-quality services," Massa said. "We are convinced that on board the MSC Lirica, one of the most elegant and comfortable ships in our fleet, the athletes will be able to receive the best possible hospitality and maintain the concentration necessary for their sporting events, thanks to the numerous amenities and features the ship offers. Winning the Universiade was an unforgettable experience for me. I therefore hope that MSC Cruises can contribute to the victory of as many Italians as possible, giving them the same excitement I experienced," he said. The contract for the ship as part of the athletes' village was signed on Thursday morning by Aureliano Cicala, general director of MSC Cruises. "On the topic of the Universiade, MSC has always been available to the institutions, offering its abilities and reception capacity in support of this very important international sporting event," Cicala said. "We are happy that this collaboration has finally materialised with the formalised agreement today, thus giving us the honor and the opportunity, alongside the institutions, to contribute to and support the hospitality of the young athletes from around the world," he said. "In recent months we have continually reconfirmed our willingness to support the Universiade. Naples is like a home for MSC. The Group represents, both at a regional level as well as in Naples in particular, one of the main entities in terms of jobs. We therefore wanted to do our part," he said.