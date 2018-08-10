Universiade: Contract signed for San Paolo track

Naples, August 10 - Gianluca Basile, commissioner for the 2019 Universiade World University Games, on Thursday signed the contract for renovation work on the athletic track at Naples' San Paolo Stadium, which will host track and field events at the Games. Work on the track at the sporting facility, located in the city's western suburb of Fuorigrotta, had already begun on an urgent basis in recent weeks, in order to avoid hindering soccer matches for the Napoli soccer team. The first step in renovation work will be the laying of asphalt for the track's screed, while the actual track, which will be used for the Universiade, will be placed in spring 2019. The contract signed on Thursday also includes renovation work for the stadium's underground changing rooms, which will be used by the university athletes.