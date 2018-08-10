Universiade: ARU-MSC contract for athletes' village signed

Venerdì 10 Agosto 2018 | 12:11

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
08.08.2018

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Regione puglia
08.08.2018

Bando Regione Puglia: 2 milioni per progetti di cultura e spettacolo

Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale
09.08.2018

Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale

Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»
09.08.2018

Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club
«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina
08.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione
09.08.2018

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Foggia, testa di vitello con proiettili davanti casa imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di vitello con proiettili davanti casa imprenditore Capobianco

Caretta caretta di 60 chili liberata da trappola di rete
09.08.2018

Caretta caretta di 60 chili
liberata da trappola di rete

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido
08.08.2018

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»
09.08.2018

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio
09.08.2018

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio

Salvini a Manfredonia, chefa domicilio e sushi d'aragosta
10.08.2018

Salvini a Manfredonia, lo chef a domicilio e il sushi d'aragosta Vd

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Naples

Universiade: ARU-MSC contract for athletes' village signed

Call for tenders for 2nd ship to be assessed by ANAC first

Universiade: ARU-MSC contract for athletes' village signed

Naples, August 9 - A contract was signed on Thursday in Naples between the regional agency for the 2019 Summer Universiade, ARU, and MSC for the MSC Lirica ship. The cruise ship will be part of the athletes' village for the sporting event scheduled to be held in and around Naples next summer. The ship will be anchored in the Naples port and will be flanked by another ship that will be chosen through a call for tenders. The call for tenders was on Thursday sent to the Italian anti-corruption authority ANAC for assessment prior to be launched by Universiade commissioner Gianluca Basile.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Milan bourse and euro down amid Turkish crisis

Milan bourse and euro down amid Turkish crisis

 
Universiade: Contract signed for San Paolo track

Universiade: Contract signed for San Paolo track

 
Universiade: MSC Lirica, a 65,000-tonne floating village

Universiade: MSC Lirica, a 65,000-tonne floating village

 
Universiade: Massa of MSC says proud to be on team

Universiade: Massa of MSC says proud to be on team

 
Universiade: ARU-MSC contract for athletes' village signed

Universiade: ARU-MSC contract for athletes' village signed

 
Soccer: Kalinic leaves Milan for Atletico

Soccer: Kalinic leaves Milan for Atletico

 
Soccer: Not joining Azzurri wasn't down to me-Pirlo

Soccer: Not joining Azzurri wasn't down to me-Pirlo

 
No more post office queues for parents with newborns

No more post office queues for parents with newborns

 

GDM.TV

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

 
Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Mafia, a un anno dalla tragedia la cerimonia a San Marco in Lamis

 
Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

 
I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

 
Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

 
Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

 
Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

 
Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

 

PHOTONEWS

Caretta caretta di 60 chili liberata da trappola di rete

Caretta caretta di 60 chili
liberata da trappola di rete

 
Panico al centro commerciale rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

Panico al centro commerciale
rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

 
Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

 
Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

 
Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 

Digital Edition

10.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU