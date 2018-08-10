Universiade: ARU-MSC contract for athletes' village signed

Naples, August 9 - A contract was signed on Thursday in Naples between the regional agency for the 2019 Summer Universiade, ARU, and MSC for the MSC Lirica ship. The cruise ship will be part of the athletes' village for the sporting event scheduled to be held in and around Naples next summer. The ship will be anchored in the Naples port and will be flanked by another ship that will be chosen through a call for tenders. The call for tenders was on Thursday sent to the Italian anti-corruption authority ANAC for assessment prior to be launched by Universiade commissioner Gianluca Basile.