Swimming: Gabrielleschi wins 10km open water silver at Euros

Rome, August 7 - Italy's Giulia Gabrielleschi won the silver medal in the women's 10km open water swimming event at the European championships in Glasgow on Thursday. The 22-year-old came second to Sharon Van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands, with another Dutchwoman, Esmee Vermeulen, coming third. Italy's Rachele Bruni was just off the podium in fourth place while Arianna Bridi came eighth.