Six arrested in 'gang master' probe, including doctor

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft
Verona
09 Agosto 2018
Verona, August 9 - Six people have been arrested including an occupational doctor by finance police after an investigation into criminal 'gang masters' who exploit migrant workers. The focus was on a Soave cooperative whose director was jailed in March 2017. The investigation began after checks following a highway accident that occurred with the cooperative's minivan in November 2017 in which one Moroccan worker was killed and 11 others were injured. Two officials from Italy's pensions and social security institute INPS and one member of the financial police have been placed under house arrest. The issue of migrant exploitation was highlighted by the deaths of 16 foreign farm labourers in two separate road accidents in the southern regional of Puglia within the last week.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara
Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»