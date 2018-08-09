Six arrested in 'gang master' probe, including doctor

Verona, August 9 - Six people have been arrested including an occupational doctor by finance police after an investigation into criminal 'gang masters' who exploit migrant workers. The focus was on a Soave cooperative whose director was jailed in March 2017. The investigation began after checks following a highway accident that occurred with the cooperative's minivan in November 2017 in which one Moroccan worker was killed and 11 others were injured. Two officials from Italy's pensions and social security institute INPS and one member of the financial police have been placed under house arrest. The issue of migrant exploitation was highlighted by the deaths of 16 foreign farm labourers in two separate road accidents in the southern regional of Puglia within the last week.