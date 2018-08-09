Bill for flexible obligation on vaccines - Grillo

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft
Rome
09 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 9 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo said Thursday that the government coalition has presented a bill to make the obligation for children to be vaccinated to have access to State schools flexible. "Yesterday we presented a bill of the ruling coalition in which we push for the method of recommendation, which is what we prefer from a political point of view, which features flexible obligation measures at the local level, and therefore, also in the regions and towns where the there are low vaccination coverage levels or epidemic emergencies," said Grillo, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Although they pull my leg about this point, the idea of a flexible obligation according to the territory is the most sensible idea".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara
Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»