Bill for flexible obligation on vaccines - Grillo

Rome, August 9 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo said Thursday that the government coalition has presented a bill to make the obligation for children to be vaccinated to have access to State schools flexible. "Yesterday we presented a bill of the ruling coalition in which we push for the method of recommendation, which is what we prefer from a political point of view, which features flexible obligation measures at the local level, and therefore, also in the regions and towns where the there are low vaccination coverage levels or epidemic emergencies," said Grillo, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Although they pull my leg about this point, the idea of a flexible obligation according to the territory is the most sensible idea".