We won't scrub 80-euro bonus, raise VAT say Salvini, Di Maio

Giovedì 09 Agosto 2018 | 15:14

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
08.08.2018

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Il Comune ordina la chiusura del Samsara
08.08.2018

Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina
08.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido
08.08.2018

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione
09.08.2018

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

We won't scrub 80-euro bonus, raise VAT say Salvini, Di Maio

Deputy premiers dismisses media reports on budget

We won't scrub 80-euro bonus, raise VAT say Salvini, Di Maio

Rome, August 9 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday dismissed media reports the government might decide not to avert a rise in VAT that is scheduled to kick in soon and could scrap an 80-euros-a-month tax bonus introduced by former centre-left premier Matteo Renzi. "The government is not thinking of taking away the 80 euros and it does not want to increase VAT," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier the leader of the rightwing League party. "I'm sorry that I have to chase after the leaks of newspapers that are clearly false and serve only to fill the dailies pages in August". Luigi Di Maio, who is deputy premier too and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader, echoed those comments. "I don't know who made that up of the story about increasing VAT," said Di Maio, the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Both us and the League, so the whole government, is united on the will not to increase VAT and to not put our hands in the pockets of the citizens as regards that measure". "The citizens have an advantage in that they can read the contract (of the League-5-Star Movement government) to know how things are," Di Maio had told Rtl 102.5 radio earlier in the day. "It is written that VAT must not rise despite the debt risks created by (former centre-left premiers Paolo) Gentiloni and (Matteo) Renzi with their holes in financial coverage. "VAT will not increase. We don't want to take away money, but cut waste and favouritism. "The citizens can relax because we won't put our hands in their pockets".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Ship carrying 20 tonnes of hashish seized in Palermo

Ship carrying 20 tonnes of hashish seized in Palermo

 
Man badly hurt after trying to stop car thieves

Man badly hurt after trying to stop car thieves

 
Swimming: Gabrielleschi wins 10km open water silver at Euros

Swimming: Gabrielleschi wins 10km open water silver at Euros

 
Bill for flexible obligation on vaccines - Grillo

Bill for flexible obligation on vaccines - Grillo

 
Six arrested in 'gang master' probe, including doctor

Six arrested in 'gang master' probe, including doctor

 
Bill for flexible obligation on vaccines - Grillo

Bill for flexible obligation on vaccines - Grillo

 
We won't scrub 80-euro bonus, raise VAT say Salvini, Di Maio

We won't scrub 80-euro bonus, raise VAT say Salvini, Di Maio

 
Hope to get EU OK to go beyond parameters - Di Maio

Hope to get EU OK to go beyond parameters - Di Maio

 

GDM.TV

Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

 
Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

 
I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

 
Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

 
Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

 
Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

 
Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

 
Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine»

Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine» Vd

 

PHOTONEWS

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

 
Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

 
Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

 
Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Operai tranciano tubo gas
a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

 

Digital Edition

09.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU