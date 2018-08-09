Italian consumption, incomes struggling to recover-ECB

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft
Rome
09 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 9 - The European Central Bank said in its economic bulletin on Thursday that consumer spending and income levels are struggling to recover in Italy after the crisis. "Ten years after the start of the Great Recession private consumption in Germany and France stands about 10% higher than before it began," the ECB said. "By contrast, consumption in Italy and Spain has not yet recovered completely... "In Italy and Spain real compensation of employees remains significantly lower than before the crisis, on account of both crisis-induced wage moderation and unemployment remaining elevated".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara
Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»