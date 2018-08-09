Universiade: Lentini says San Paolo Stadium to be renovated

Giovedì 09 Agosto 2018 | 11:52

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
08.08.2018

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni

Il Comune ordina la chiusura del Samsara
08.08.2018

Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina
08.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido
08.08.2018

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Naples

Universiade: Lentini says San Paolo Stadium to be renovated

CUSI president says 500 beds available in Pozzuoli for village

Universiade: Lentini says San Paolo Stadium to be renovated

Naples, August 8 - Lorenzo Lentini, president of the Italian University Sports Centre (CUSI), said that San Paolo Stadium will be renovated for the Universiade Games. Lentini's comments came on the sidelines of a directors' meeting for the 2019 Universiade World University Games, in which Lentini said, "De Laurentiis says that San Paolo is a dump; but we will renovate it with the Universiade". "There are 20 million euros to replace the track, the lighting, and for the overall renovation of San Paolo, including a new jumbotron and new seats," Lentini said. "But in general, we feel comfortable about the venues, because FISU technicians have come on multiple occasions and have made positive evaluations. There is restyling work that will be done before the Universiade, and even if we weren't to do it, we're self-sufficient because there are so many venues. But the legacy that we want to leave to the area is the renovation," Lentini said. Regarding FISU's request for a more robust local staff, Lentini explained that CUSI asked the Federation to provide "all of its organizational experience". "It's clear that for this event there must be experience, professionalism and qualifications. The commissioner opened on this, and we as CUSI will do our part, but we also need FISU's contribution; we all have to work as a team," Lentini said. Regarding the athletes' village, Lentini said CUSI is "ready to start in Salerno thanks to an agreement between the university, the city of Salerno and CUSI". "We've made available 2,000 beds and the university cafeterias. There is also the Federico II residence in Pozzuoli with 500 beds in a very beautiful structure, and then, we also have the port available for the ships," he said.

