Universiade: Signing Thursday for first ship for village

Naples, August 8 - The contract for the first ship to be used to host part of the athletes' village at the 2019 Universiade World University Games will be signed on Thursday, said Campania Regional Governor Vincenzo De Luca in a statement Wednesday. The ship, the MSC Lirica, has about 2,000 beds and is the first of two ships that will be officially engaged to host part of the athletes' village that will be set up at the Naples port. At the directors' meeting on Wednesday at the Campania regional government's headquarters, an assessment was made on where the various sports will take place. Single sports will take place in Naples, with the exception of fencing, which is scheduled to take place in Salerno. Team sporting events will take place at sporting facilities located throughout the Campania region. The directors' meeting approved the renovation plan, with 57 sporting facilities to undergo infrastructure renovation, of which 36 will be used for sporting events and 21 for training and practice. The overall investment totals 127,107,177 euros. For San Paolo Stadium, in addition to the funding already allocated for the renovation of the track, the lighting system and the audio-visual system, funding that was previously assigned to the Collana Stadium was added. Collana Stadium is no longer scheduled for use during the Universiade, following the facility's assignment to the private sector. An additional 1,170,000 euros were allocated to San Paolo for the renovation of restrooms and 14,402,888.06 for overall renovation and bringing the structure up to code. The total for goods and services at the Universiade comes to 129,792,823 euros. The main accrediting centre will be set up at the Capodichino airport, with the Mostra d'Oltremare convention centre to be used as the Media Press Centre. For the athletes' village, three locations will be used: Naples, Salerno, and Caserta. Two cruise ships will be used, for a total of 4,000 beds; hotels will be used with a total of 2,000 beds; and university residences will provide an additional 2,000 beds. Guidelines were also approved for the recruitment of the approximately 8,000 volunteers who will be involved in activities before, during, and after the Universiade, who will contribute to the overall success of the Games.