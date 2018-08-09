Universiade: Signing Thursday for first ship for village

Giovedì 09 Agosto 2018 | 11:54

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
08.08.2018

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni

Il Comune ordina la chiusura del Samsara
08.08.2018

Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina
08.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido
08.08.2018

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Naples

Universiade: Signing Thursday for first ship for village

Directors' meeting authorizes work on 57 sports facilities

Universiade: Signing Thursday for first ship for village

Naples, August 8 - The contract for the first ship to be used to host part of the athletes' village at the 2019 Universiade World University Games will be signed on Thursday, said Campania Regional Governor Vincenzo De Luca in a statement Wednesday. The ship, the MSC Lirica, has about 2,000 beds and is the first of two ships that will be officially engaged to host part of the athletes' village that will be set up at the Naples port. At the directors' meeting on Wednesday at the Campania regional government's headquarters, an assessment was made on where the various sports will take place. Single sports will take place in Naples, with the exception of fencing, which is scheduled to take place in Salerno. Team sporting events will take place at sporting facilities located throughout the Campania region. The directors' meeting approved the renovation plan, with 57 sporting facilities to undergo infrastructure renovation, of which 36 will be used for sporting events and 21 for training and practice. The overall investment totals 127,107,177 euros. For San Paolo Stadium, in addition to the funding already allocated for the renovation of the track, the lighting system and the audio-visual system, funding that was previously assigned to the Collana Stadium was added. Collana Stadium is no longer scheduled for use during the Universiade, following the facility's assignment to the private sector. An additional 1,170,000 euros were allocated to San Paolo for the renovation of restrooms and 14,402,888.06 for overall renovation and bringing the structure up to code. The total for goods and services at the Universiade comes to 129,792,823 euros. The main accrediting centre will be set up at the Capodichino airport, with the Mostra d'Oltremare convention centre to be used as the Media Press Centre. For the athletes' village, three locations will be used: Naples, Salerno, and Caserta. Two cruise ships will be used, for a total of 4,000 beds; hotels will be used with a total of 2,000 beds; and university residences will provide an additional 2,000 beds. Guidelines were also approved for the recruitment of the approximately 8,000 volunteers who will be involved in activities before, during, and after the Universiade, who will contribute to the overall success of the Games.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Universiade: Lentini says San Paolo Stadium to be renovated

Universiade: Lentini says San Paolo Stadium to be renovated

 
Universiade: Signing Thursday for first ship for village

Universiade: Signing Thursday for first ship for village

 
Universiade: contract for first athletes' village ship

Universiade: contract for first athletes' village ship

 
Universiade: Saintrond says plan OK but more staff needed

Universiade: Saintrond says plan OK but more staff needed

 
Universiade: Games will go ahead, vows regional governor

Universiade: Games will go ahead, vows regional governor

 
Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

 
Swimming: Paltrinieri silver in 800m at European champs

Swimming: Paltrinieri silver in 800m at European champs

 
Berlusconi calls on Salvini to be 'coherent' on TAV

Berlusconi calls on Salvini to be 'coherent' on TAV

 

GDM.TV

Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

 
I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

 
Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

 
Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

 
Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

 
Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

 
Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine»

Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine» Vd

 
Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

 

PHOTONEWS

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

 
Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

 
Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Operai tranciano tubo gas
a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

 
Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

 

Digital Edition

09.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU