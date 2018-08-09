Giovedì 09 Agosto 2018 | 11:52

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
08.08.2018

Il Comune ordina la chiusura del Samsara
08.08.2018

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina
08.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido
08.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Naples

Universiade: Saintrond says plan OK but more staff needed

FISU Secretary says 12-14 new experts must be hired

Naples, August 8 - International University Sports Federation (FISU) Secretary General Erik Saintrond said there is no back-up location for the 2019 Universiade World University Games and that the event will take place in Naples, but he also said additional staff is needed. "The Universiade will take place in Naples. There is no plan B. Plan B is Naples," Saintrond said, following a directors' meeting. "We've been pushing for months and months for more staff in Naples. Even though we bring our experts to help, if there aren't people in Naples it can't move forward," he said. "We talked about it today as well. A general coordinator for the Games needs to be hired as soon as possible, as well as heads of various departments that are still missing. There need to be 12 to 14 people urgently; they need to get here right away. During the Games, the number of personnel will depend on the fact that perhaps people who already work in civil service can be used, but there is a need for expert personnel. We will put in additional energy from FISU, we will bring more staff here on a stable basis, we will rent apartments to house them here, but there have to be department heads, because if our staff comes they won't have anyone to speak to," he said. Saintrond appeared confident, however. "After the last two meetings, we have seen strong support from Governor De Luca and we feel calmer. We had some fears on the situation for the athletes' village. We didn't know how it would be organised. But now we've been reassured by De Luca that everything will be resolved in the coming weeks. The ships are the best situation because once they arrive they are ready to be used. We are flexible; we can use the campuses or even do a mix of both solutions we have, so as not to increase the price, but also ensuring that the quality of the housing is adequate," he said.

Universiade: Lentini says San Paolo Stadium to be renovated

Universiade: Signing Thursday for first ship for village

Universiade: contract for first athletes' village ship

Universiade: Saintrond says plan OK but more staff needed

Universiade: Games will go ahead, vows regional governor

Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

Swimming: Paltrinieri silver in 800m at European champs

Berlusconi calls on Salvini to be 'coherent' on TAV

Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine»

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Conte a Foggia, le foto

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

