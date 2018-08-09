Universiade: Games will go ahead, vows regional governor

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
09 Agosto 2018
(ANSA)- Naples, August 9 - Campania regional Governor Vincenzo De Luca has reiterated that the 2019 Summer Universiade will go ahead and said that a cohesive, enthusiastic environment had finally been created in the management of the event. De Luca was speaking after a meeting on Wednesday morning on the 2019 Universiade with representatives from the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Naples city council and other public bodies involved. He added that "I am happy because the regional government is paying for the event. We removed the problems that had arisen on the Mostra d'Oltremare exhibition centre about the athletes' village. The lodging will be entirely on cruise ships and university dorms. So now we just have to get down to work."
