Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

Rome, August 8 - Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri won the silver medal in the 800 metres freestyle at the European championships in Glasgow on Wednesday. He came in behind Ukraine's Mykhaylo Romanchuk, with Germany's Florian Wellbrock coming third. It is Paltrinieri's second medal of the championships after be won bronze in the 1,500 metres. Paltrinieri was 2016 Olympic champion and 2017 world champion in the 1,500 event. Italy's Fabio Scozzoli, meanwhile, won the silver medal in the 50 metres breaststroke. He was second to Britain's Adam Peaty, with Slovenia's Peter John Stevens third.