Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

Mercoledì 08 Agosto 2018 | 20:13

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio
07.08.2018

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
06.08.2018

Strage di braccianti: 12 morti
Conte: dignità del lavoro a tutti FT
Salvini: «Svuoteremo i ghetti»

Il Comune ordina la chiusura del Samsara
08.08.2018

Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto
08.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

Rome

Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

Second Euro medal for Olympic champion after bronze in 1,500

Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

Rome, August 8 - Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri won the silver medal in the 800 metres freestyle at the European championships in Glasgow on Wednesday. He came in behind Ukraine's Mykhaylo Romanchuk, with Germany's Florian Wellbrock coming third. It is Paltrinieri's second medal of the championships after be won bronze in the 1,500 metres. Paltrinieri was 2016 Olympic champion and 2017 world champion in the 1,500 event. Italy's Fabio Scozzoli, meanwhile, won the silver medal in the 50 metres breaststroke. He was second to Britain's Adam Peaty, with Slovenia's Peter John Stevens third.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

Swimming: Paltrinieri and Scozzoli win silver at Euro champs

 
Swimming: Paltrinieri silver in 800m at European champs

Swimming: Paltrinieri silver in 800m at European champs

 
Berlusconi calls on Salvini to be 'coherent' on TAV

Berlusconi calls on Salvini to be 'coherent' on TAV

 
Gangs maimed people for insurance scam

Gangs maimed people for insurance scam

 
Parents file suit over other unvaccinated kids

Parents file suit over other unvaccinated kids

 
Salvini blasts furore after anti-Roma train announcement

Salvini blasts furore after anti-Roma train announcement

 
Let's remember we were emigrants once - Moavero

Let's remember we were emigrants once - Moavero

 
Damage from Bologna highway blaze 10 million euros - city

Damage from Bologna highway blaze 10 million euros - city

 

GDM.TV

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

 
Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

 
Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

 
Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

 
Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

 
Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine»

Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine» Vd

 
Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

 
Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

 

PHOTONEWS

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

 
Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

 
Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Operai tranciano tubo gas
a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

 
Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

 

Digital Edition

08.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU