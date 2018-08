Parents file suit over other unvaccinated kids

Treviso, August 8 - The parents of a child with a weakened immune system who was forced to stay away from nursery school in May to avoid contracting diseases from two unvaccinated class mates have filed a complaint to prosecutors in northern Italy, local daily Il Gazzettino reported Wednesday. The complaint is against as yet 'unknown' people for alleged failure to perform an official duty, instigation to disobedience and attempting to cause an epidemic. The 5-Star Movement/League government has come under fire after a requirement for parents to present vaccination documentation for admission to public nurseries was postponed until the 2019-2020 school year.