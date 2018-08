Let's remember we were emigrants once - Moavero

Rome, August 8 - It is necessary to remember that Italy was once a nation that had many nationals moving abroad to live, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Wednesday in a message marking the anniversary of the 1956 Bois du Cazier mine disaster in Marcinelle, Belgium. The colliery fire claimed the lives of 262 people, including 136 Italian migrant workers. "We have been a nation of emigrants, we went out into the world looking for work as foreigners," Moavero Milanesi said in a message to Italians living abroad. He added that it was necessary to remember this "when we see the migrants of our troubled age arrive in Europe".