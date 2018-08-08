Damage from Bologna highway blaze 10 million euros - city

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft
08 Agosto 2018
Bologna, August 8 - The Bologna city council said Wednesday that it estimated Monday's fatal highway accident involving a truck carrying liquid petroleum gas caused around 10 million euros of damage. The crash led to a massive fire and explosions in which the truck driver was killed and 145 people were injured. "The estimated damage from the fire that provoked a violent explosion amounts to 10 million euros," said Bologna Civil Protection chief Alberto Aitini. "There is five million euros in damage just for two car showrooms (in the area) and then there are the shops, the houses. "There was damage to two schools in the area and damage to the area's lighting".
