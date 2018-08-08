No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

Mercoledì 08 Agosto 2018 | 16:53

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio
07.08.2018

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
06.08.2018

Strage di braccianti: 12 morti
Conte: dignità del lavoro a tutti FT
Salvini: «Svuoteremo i ghetti»

Il Comune ordina la chiusura del Samsara
08.08.2018

Il Comune ordina
la chiusura del Samsara

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

Rome

No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

Policy is for weak parts of society says deputy premier

No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

Rome, August 8 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Wednesday that the government's plans for a 'fiscal peace' will not amount to an amnesty for big tax dodgers. "The M5S programme said that taxes must be paid," Di Maio told La7 television. "But if, at a certain point, there are those among the weak parts of society who have not managed to do that and have ended up in vortex with the inland revenue that does not enable them to start over, we say - let's wrap things up with a fixed amount and you can start again'. "It's not an amnesty because it does not regard the big evaders and the powerful who needed a fiscal shield to bring back the mafia's money at 5%. "This is needed to helped people who are still on the field".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Gangs maimed people for insurance scam

Gangs maimed people for insurance scam

 
Parents file suit over other unvaccinated kids

Parents file suit over other unvaccinated kids

 
Salvini blasts furore after anti-Roma train announcement

Salvini blasts furore after anti-Roma train announcement

 
Let's remember we were emigrants once - Moavero

Let's remember we were emigrants once - Moavero

 
Damage from Bologna highway blaze 10 million euros - city

Damage from Bologna highway blaze 10 million euros - city

 
No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

 
Referred ILVA case to attorney general - Di Maio

Referred ILVA case to attorney general - Di Maio

 
>>>ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

>>>ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

 

GDM.TV

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

 
Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

 
Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

 
Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

 
Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

 
Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine»

Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine» Vd

 
Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

 
Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

 

PHOTONEWS

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

 
Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

 
Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Operai tranciano tubo gas
a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

 
Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

 

Digital Edition

08.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU