Mercoledì 08 Agosto 2018 | 14:57

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio
07.08.2018

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
06.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D, ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
06.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Referred ILVA case to attorney general - Di Maio

Rome, August 8 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he had asked the attorney general's office to give an opinion on whether the process via which Arcelor Mittal got the green light to take over ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant should be annulled. Di Maio has said the process is tainted by irregularities. Arcelor Mittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. Di Maio said his letter to the attorney general's office requested "an opinion on the effective existence of reasons of public interest to legitimize an eventual annulment". "It will be up to the law to tell me what I have to do," Di Maio told La7 television. "Di Maio won't decide. It will be up to the attorney general's office to say whether the conditions are there to revoke the procedure. "Then a decision will be taken and I think the days around the August 15 national holiday will be interesting". Earlier this week Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said he was still not satisfied with Arcelor Mittal's plan to take over ILVA after calling for more guarantees for the environment and jobs. "It is clear that this jobs plan cannot satisfy our demands," said Di Maio, adding that Arcelor Mittal had not made "steps forward". "AM must show signs a life and tell us if it will move from the figures agreed with former (industry) minister (Carlo) Calenda and then perhaps we can start talking again".

