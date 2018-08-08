ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

Mercoledì 08 Agosto 2018 | 14:58

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio
07.08.2018

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
06.08.2018

Strage di braccianti: 12 morti
Conte: dignità del lavoro a tutti FT
Salvini: «Svuoteremo i ghetti»

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D, ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
06.08.2018

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D,
ma De Laurentiis vuole la C

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

Rome

>>>ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

Special events organized in August at many venues

>>>ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

(by Marzia Apice). Rome, August 8 - Art is not going on holiday this summer with museums across Italy open throughout August, including on the 15th. Marc Chagall will be the protagonist at the civic museum of Villa Colloredo Mels in Recanati with the show "Marc Chagall. Le favole ed alter storie" (Marc Chagall. Fables and other stories). The exhibit, which runs until September 30, focuses on the artist's fascination for La Fontaine's work, which he represented through the technique of engraving. On display, alongside the illustrations of the Fables will be two artworks rarely exhibited on loan from an Italian private collection - King David and His Harp and Musicien et Danseuse. The National museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome MAXXI will offer throughout the month of August (including on the 15th) a special 7-euro ticket to visit its 12 exhibits and ongoing special projects. The museum will also remain open until 10 pm on Thursdays. Events include a display of the work of 40 African artists in "African Metropolis An imaginary city", which runs through November 4, and "Road to justice", until October 14. Bauhaus architecture will be the focus of "Tel Aviv, the White City", running through September 2, and Bruno Zevi's work and students in "Zevi's architects", until September 23. The exhibit "Capolavori del Trecento. Il cantiere di Giotto, Spoleto e l'Appennino" (Masterpieces of the 1300s. Giotto's building site, Spoleto and the Appenines" will be showcased in four Umbria cities: in Trevi at the Museo di San Francesco; in Spoleto at the Museo Diocesano - Basilica di Sant'Eufemia and the Museo Nazionale del Ducato; in Montefalco at the museum complex of San Francesco. The show runs through November 4 with 70 masterworks highlighting how Umbria was at the center of an extraordinary artistic revolution between the 13th and 14th centuries. Turin's Museo del Cinema will be open and will offer visitors the possibility of seeing, along with its permanent collection, also "SoundFrames. Cinema and music on show", a project on the connection between film and music. The museum and its panoramic lift will also be open on August 15 from 9 am until 8 pm. The Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan will offer special projects including one on August 16 when a ticket from 6 until 10:15 pm will only cost 3 euros, offering visitors the possibility of seeing the entire collection, visiting all its rooms and listening to the students of the Civica Scuola di Musica Claudio Abbado. Another opportunity on offer will be a free tour of the Pinacoteca (including an entry ticket) to learn about the history of the museum and its collections with a special focus on great masterpieces (until August 22). Milan's Palazzo Reale will also be open and offer events including the exhibit "Bonalumi 1958 - 2013" (until September 30) five years after the death of the painter Agostino Bonalumi (1935-2013), and "Pino Pinelli. Pittura oltre il limite" (or painting beyond the limit, until September 16), the first dedicated to the master of analytic painting. Another show will focus on luxury - "Luxus. Lo Stupore della Bellezza" (surprising beauty, until September 30) while "Alik Cavaliere. L'universo verde", (the green universe), will showcase the sculptor's evolution and his focus on nature on the 20th anniversary of his death. In Genoa, Palazzo Ducale will be open in August and will offer on the 15th a special ticket for 5 euros to visit the show "México, la pittura dei grandi muralisti e gli scatti di vita di Frida Kahlo e Diego Rivera" on the art of great muralists and photos portraying Khalo and Rivera and to see the Torre Grimaldina, the prison and formal rooms.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Referred ILVA case to attorney general - Di Maio

Referred ILVA case to attorney general - Di Maio

 
>>>ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

>>>ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

 
Budget will be serious, rigorous, courageous-Conte

Budget will be serious, rigorous, courageous-Conte

 
Italy ready to be more rigorous on Iran issue - Conte

Italy ready to be more rigorous on Iran issue - Conte

 
Rail employee accused of shock anti-Roma announcement

Rail employee accused of shock anti-Roma announcement

 
Woman beaten to death, husband arrested

Woman beaten to death, husband arrested

 
Demonstration against gang masters in Foggia after deaths

Demonstration against gang masters in Foggia after deaths

 
Demonstration against gang masters in Foggia after deaths

Demonstration against gang masters in Foggia after deaths

 

GDM.TV

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

 
Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

 
Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

 
Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

 
Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine»

Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine» Vd

 
Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

 
Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

 
Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

 

PHOTONEWS

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: tragedia sfiorata a Otranto

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

 
Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

 
Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Operai tranciano tubo gas
a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

 
Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

 

Digital Edition

08.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU