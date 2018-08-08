Budget will be serious, rigorous, courageous-Conte

Rome, August 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that his government's 2019 budget will be bold ahead of a meeting with deputy premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini on the package. "The reason for today's meeting is to put together a budget that is serious, rigorous and courageous," Conte told a press conference at the premier's office. "It will be accompanied by structural reforms that we have great confidence in because the lever for economic growth and social development will be the reforms". Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has said the budget will make a start on introducing two of the big elements of the 5-Star Movement/League contract of government - a two-tier flat tax and a 'citizenship wage' basis income.