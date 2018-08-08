Italy ready to be more rigorous on Iran issue - Conte

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft
Rome
08 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Italy is ready to be more rigorous on the issue of Iran in the light of the position of the United States. US President Donald Trump has said that anyone doing business with Iran will not do business with American after withdrawing from the nuclear deal with the country and reimposing sanctions. The European Union remains committed to the Iran nuclear agreement. "We aren't ducking out of the commitments made up to now, but we are willing to verify the updated situation, including in a more rigorous direction," Conte told a press conference. "In the (recent) meeting with Trump I expressed the position that if the news comes from American intelligence outlining a different outlook from that acquired up to now in terms of nuclear proliferation, Italy must be ready to look at the substance of the matter". He added that the government will take action to "limit to the utmost the negative impact of the sanctions" imposed by the US on Iran "for our companies".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft
Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio
Strage di braccianti: 12 morti
Conte: dignità del lavoro a tutti FT
Salvini: «Svuoteremo i ghetti»
Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D,
ma De Laurentiis vuole la C