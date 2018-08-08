Italy ready to be more rigorous on Iran issue - Conte

Mercoledì 08 Agosto 2018 | 15:00

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio
07.08.2018

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
06.08.2018

Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieriSalvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»
07.08.2018

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D, ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
06.08.2018

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»
07.08.2018

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»
07.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video
07.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video
07.08.2018

Rome, August 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Italy is ready to be more rigorous on the issue of Iran in the light of the position of the United States. US President Donald Trump has said that anyone doing business with Iran will not do business with American after withdrawing from the nuclear deal with the country and reimposing sanctions. The European Union remains committed to the Iran nuclear agreement. "We aren't ducking out of the commitments made up to now, but we are willing to verify the updated situation, including in a more rigorous direction," Conte told a press conference. "In the (recent) meeting with Trump I expressed the position that if the news comes from American intelligence outlining a different outlook from that acquired up to now in terms of nuclear proliferation, Italy must be ready to look at the substance of the matter". He added that the government will take action to "limit to the utmost the negative impact of the sanctions" imposed by the US on Iran "for our companies".

