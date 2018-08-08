Mercoledì 08 Agosto 2018 | 13:16

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»

Bari in serie C, c'è più di uno spiraglio

Strage di braccianti: 12 morti
Spacciavano droga a minori: fermati 7 stranieri. Salvini su Fb: «Mandiamo a casa i delinquenti»

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D,
ma De Laurentiis vuole la C

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video dell'operazione di polizia

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Preparava polpa di ricci nel garage per venderla ai ristoranti: denunciato

Demonstration against gang masters in Foggia after deaths

16 migrant farm workers killed in two recent road accidents

Demonstration against gang masters in Foggia after deaths

Foggia, August 8 - Demonstrators on Wednesday, including many migrants, symbolically donned the 'red berets' used by tomato pickers against the sun to march from San Severo to Foggia to protest against the gang-master system exploiting farm workers. The protest follows two separate accidents near Foggia in which 16 migrant farm workers died over the last few days. Prosecutors investigating the incidents on Monday and Saturday suspect the migrants were being exploited by gang masters in the area. Demonstrators chanted slogans including "Stop deaths on the job" and "Never slaves" during the protest organized by the USB union. A second demonstration has been scheduled on Wednesday afternoon in Foggia. Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio on Wednesday slammed the gang-master system saying "there is little implementation of legislation by firms and few initiatives to ensure it is respected". He reiterated statements made by Premier Matteo Salvini on Tuesday saying that, "there is a production chain exploiting workers which we must fight". A new report published by the observatory Placido Rizzotto of the agroindustry chapter of labor union CGIL said exploited migrant workers paid on a piece-rate basis can make as little as 3 euros for a 370-kilo box. Overall, a total of 430,000 farm workers are exposed to exploitation by gang masters and 39% of farm workers are hired illegally, according to the report.

