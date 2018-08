Rail employee accused of shock anti-Roma announcement

Milan, August 8 - The Trenord rail company has identified a female member of its staff who made a shock anti-Roma announcement Tuesday on a train travelling on the Milan-Cremona-Mantua line after an internal inquiry, sources said on Wednesday. Passengers reported that a woman's voice called on passengers not to give money to "harassers", adding "gypsies - get off at the next stop because you have broken our balls". The staff member faces disciplinary action that could include dismissal.