Success, power, money are idols that enslave us - pope

Vatican City, August 8 - Pope Francis on Wednesday warned the faithful that success, power and money can enslave people. "Success, power and money - these are the great idols," the Argentine pontiff said during his weekly general audience, which on Wednesday took place in the Vatican's Paul VI hall. "These have always been temptations! This is the golden calf - the symbol of all the desires that give the illusion of freedom but actually enslave. "Because idols always enslave".