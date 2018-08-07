Martedì 07 Agosto 2018 | 18:54

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
06.08.2018

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D, ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
06.08.2018

Incidente Bologna, parla il poliziotto di Copertino (Le): «Se la cisterna fosse esplosa saremmo morti tutti»
07.08.2018

Barletta, si dimette sindaco era in carica da soli due mesi
06.08.2018

polizia
06.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991
04.08.2018

Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle
05.08.2018

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Turin

Husband of slain Cuneo woman arrested on murder charges

Investigators initially suspected robbery

Turin, August 7 - Carabinieri police in Cuneo on Tuesday arrested Arturo Moramarco who is suspected of killing his wife Roberta Personi on June 26. Prosecutors in Asti issued the arrest warrant based on very serious evidence, investigative sources said. The victim, who was from Govone near Cuneo like her husband, was found dead at home in the morning of June 26 and investigators initially suspected that she had been the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

Swimming: Quadarella wins 1,500 freestyle at European champs

Heat alarm spreads to Rome, Turin

We'll empty the ghettos-Salvini

We'll use every arm against exploitation - Salvini

Golf: Molinari dreams big at 100th PGA Championship

Five months to rebuild highway after blaze-Toninelli

Five months to rebuild highway after blaze-Toninelli

Mother of abandoned newborn arrested

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Preparava polpa di ricci nel box auto, per venderla ai ristoranti baresi: il video

Latitanti catturati a Giovinazzo: il video

Foggia, strage di braccianti, 7 erano regolari. Il procuratore: «Avvieremo indagine»

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Conte a Foggia, le foto

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato

Voglia di estate? Ecco che arriva #Gazzettabeach

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991

