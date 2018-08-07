We'll empty the ghettos-Salvini

(see related stories on dead migrants in Puglia) Rome, August 7 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he will put a stop to the slums made up of makeshift shacks where many migrant farm workers live in Italy. "We will gradually empty the ghettos," Salvini said after a security meeting in Foggia after the deaths of 16 migrants in two road accidents in the area in recent days. "It is not possible for these ghettos to exist in a advanced society. "Several million euros are available to overcome the emergency period. "We must attack the assets of the mafiosi who live off the gang-master system".