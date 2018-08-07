Five months to rebuild highway after blaze-Toninelli

Martedì 07 Agosto 2018 | 17:19

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
06.08.2018

Strage di braccianti:12 morti, 7 regolari
Conte: dignità del lavoro a tutti - FOTO
Salvini: «Svuoteremo i ghetti»

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D, ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
06.08.2018

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D,
ma De Laurentiis vuole la C

Barletta, si dimette sindaco era in carica da soli due mesi
06.08.2018

Barletta, si dimette il sindaco
era in carica da soli due mesi

polizia
06.08.2018

Forze dell'ordine: Salvini, «da giovedì 75 uomini in più a Bari»

Ilva
06.08.2018

Ilva, Di Maio: «Nessun passo in avanti» Mittal: «Per noi confronto positivo»

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991
04.08.2018

Bari, al porto ecco «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora FOTO

Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti
06.08.2018

Operai tranciano tubo gas
a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle
05.08.2018

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Rome

Five months to rebuild highway after blaze-Toninelli

We'll try to do it faster says transport minister

Five months to rebuild highway after blaze-Toninelli

Rome, August 7 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday that it will take around five months to rebuild the section of highway destroyed by Monday's deadly blaze in Bologna, although the authorities will try to complete the work sooner. A lorry carrying liquid petroleum gas (LPG) hit a truck on the A14 highway in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, causing one fatality and injuring 145 people, including four badly. The crash caused a huge fire, several explosions and part of a bridge on the A14 to collapse. Toninelli said that if the Autostrade per l'Italia highways agency manages to get the girders it needs for the work quickly "it would make it possible to reduce the reconstruction times significantly". The minister said he does not expect major traffic disruption in the area until after the main summer holiday period in September. He also said the government was looking at incentives for lorries to be equipped with driver-assistance technologies to reduce the risk of human errors causing accidents.

