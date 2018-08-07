Budget: Govt working to get 3.5 bn from 'fiscal peace'

Rome, August 7 - The government is hoping to raise arounf 3.5 billion euros from its plan for 'fiscal peace' measures to enable taxpayers in difficulty to rectify their position with the authorities, sources said on Tuesday. The government is looking at the possibility of having these measures kick in in January 2019 to avoid them overlapping with another system that helps people in disputes with the tax authorities pay to 'scrap' their cases. The fiscal peace measures could feature in a tax decree that may be linked to the budget law that the government is set to present in the autumn, the sources said.