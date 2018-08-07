No confidence vote on dignity decree - Di Maio

(ANSA= - Rome, August 7 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he was confident the Senate would approve his dignity decree to combat job insecurity by the end of the day, adding that the package would not be put to a confidence vote. "We kept the promise (no to use confidence votes) in the House," said Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "As a parliamentarian, I have always called for this. "The opposition has had the chance to debate (the measure). "We should not have to have a confidence in the Senate either and we'll be able to vote on the decree without forcing things".