Exploitation behind migrant deaths - Conte

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato
Foggia
07 Agosto 2018
Foggia, August 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that exploitation was behind the deaths of 16 farm labour migrants in two separate road accidents over the last few days in the southern region of Puglia. "There is no dignity behind these deaths, there is exploited labour," Conte told reporters on the fringes of meeting at the prefect's office in Foggia. "We have to make sure this does not happen. "It is a question of giving incentives to entrepreneurs with mechanisms via which they are encouraged to go without a piece of profit to improve work conditions and respect workers' dignity".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Strage di braccianti:12 morti, 7 regolari
Conte: dignità del lavoro a tutti - FOTO
Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D,
ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
Barletta, si dimette il sindaco
era in carica da soli due mesi
Forze dell'ordine: Salvini, «da giovedì 75 uomini in più a Bari»
Ilva, Di Maio: «Nessun passo in avanti» Mittal: «Per noi confronto positivo»