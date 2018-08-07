Martedì 07 Agosto 2018 | 15:26

Exploitation behind migrant deaths - Conte

'We must make sure this does not happen' says premier

Exploitation behind migrant deaths - Conte

Foggia, August 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that exploitation was behind the deaths of 16 farm labour migrants in two separate road accidents over the last few days in the southern region of Puglia. "There is no dignity behind these deaths, there is exploited labour," Conte told reporters on the fringes of meeting at the prefect's office in Foggia. "We have to make sure this does not happen. "It is a question of giving incentives to entrepreneurs with mechanisms via which they are encouraged to go without a piece of profit to improve work conditions and respect workers' dignity".

