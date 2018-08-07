Fico blasts 'unacceptable slavery' over migrant deaths

Rome, August 7 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico on Tuesday blasted the conditions of slavery that migrant farm workers are often effectively working in after 16 foreign labourers died in two separate road accidents in the southern region of Puglia in recent days. "The tragedies in Puglia remind us how the life of day labourers is too often linked to unacceptable life and work conditions," Fico said on Facebook. "This plague has a name - the gang-master system. And it should be fought vigorously with serious interventions, both against mafia interests and to prevent workers being put in conditions of slavery. "In the last parliamentary term a law that is an important starting point was approved, with no votes against".