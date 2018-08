Open Arms assigned Spanish port of Algesiras

Rome, August 7 - The Spanish NGO migrant-rescue ship Open Arms on Tuesday said via Twitter that it has been assigned the port of Algesiras, in Spain, to offload 87 people it rescued last Thursday off Libya. The NGO tweeted: ''Assigned port: Algesiras - 590 nautical miles from our location, three additional days of crossing hoping there will be sufficient food for everybody. The 87 rescued people will need to wait for over a week to reach a safe port''.