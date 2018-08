One dead after Bologna inferno, not two

Bologna, August 7 - Officials have said that one person was killed on Monday when lorry carrying liquid petroleum gas (LPG) hit a truck on the A14 highway in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, not two as was previously reported. The crash caused a huge fire and several explosions in which 55 people were injured, including 14 who were seriously hurt. It is suspected that the driver of the LPG truck did not realise a queue was forming due to intense traffic and hit the lorry in front violently.