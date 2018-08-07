Migrants apprehended south of Sardinia

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato
07 Agosto 2018
(ANSAmed) - CAGLIARI, AUGUST 7 - Cagliari finance police apprehended a group of 12 migrants some 12 miles off the island of Toro, south-west of Sardinia, as they were trying to reach the island. A tax police helicopter yesterday afternoon sighted the boat on which the migrants were travelling. Coast guards reached the vessel and transferred the migrants aboard, seizing their boat. The migrants, all men of Algerian nationality, were identified and taken to the hosting center of Monastir, near Cagliari.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina
Barletta, si dimette il sindaco
era in carica da soli due mesi
Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D,
ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
Ilva, Di Maio: «Nessun passo in avanti» Mittal: «Per noi confronto positivo»
Forze dell'ordine: Salvini, «da giovedì 75 uomini in più a Bari»