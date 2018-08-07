Husband of slain Cuneo woman arrested on murder charges

Martedì 07 Agosto 2018 | 13:18

Altro incidente stradale nel Foggiano11 morti (tutti braccianti) e tre feriti
06.08.2018

Schianto nel Foggiano: morti 12 braccianti, di cui 7 regolari. Oggi in Puglia Conte, Salvini e Martina

Barletta, si dimette sindaco era in carica da soli due mesi
06.08.2018

Barletta, si dimette il sindaco
era in carica da soli due mesi

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D, ma De Laurentiis vuole la C
06.08.2018

Bari, oggi l'iscrizione alla serie D,
ma De Laurentiis vuole la C

Ilva
06.08.2018

Ilva, Di Maio: «Nessun passo in avanti» Mittal: «Per noi confronto positivo»

polizia
06.08.2018

Forze dell'ordine: Salvini, «da giovedì 75 uomini in più a Bari»

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991
04.08.2018

Bari, al porto ecco «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora FOTO

Operai tranciano tubo gas a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti
06.08.2018

Operai tranciano tubo gas
a San Girolamo, paura tra i residenti

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle
05.08.2018

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Turin

Husband of slain Cuneo woman arrested on murder charges

Investigators initially suspected robbery

Husband of slain Cuneo woman arrested on murder charges

Turin, August 7 - Carabinieri police in Cuneo on Tuesday arrested Arturo Moramarco who is suspected of killing his wife Roberta Personi on June 26. Prosecutors in Asti issued the arrest warrant based on very serious evidence, investigative sources said. The victim, who was from Govone near Cuneo like her husband, was found dead at home in the morning of June 26 and investigators initially suspected that she had been the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

