Husband of slain Cuneo woman arrested on murder charges

Turin, August 7 - Carabinieri police in Cuneo on Tuesday arrested Arturo Moramarco who is suspected of killing his wife Roberta Personi on June 26. Prosecutors in Asti issued the arrest warrant based on very serious evidence, investigative sources said. The victim, who was from Govone near Cuneo like her husband, was found dead at home in the morning of June 26 and investigators initially suspected that she had been the victim of a robbery gone wrong.