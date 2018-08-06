12 killed in another Puglia road accident

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato
Foggia
06 Agosto 2018
Foggia, August 6 - Carabinieri police said Monday that 12 people are dead and three are injured after a road accident on a state highway in the area of Lesina, in the southern province of Foggia. At least some of the victims are migrant farm workers who were travelling in a van on their way back, sources said. Four other migrant workers died in a separate road accident in the southern region at the weekend.
