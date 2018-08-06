12 killed in another Puglia road accident

Lunedì 06 Agosto 2018 | 18:32

Altro incidente stradale nel Foggiano11 morti (tutti braccianti) e tre feriti
06.08.2018

Altro incidente stradale nel Foggiano
12 morti (tutti braccianti) e tre feriti Foto

Stefania Orlando sposa in PugliaE Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate
04.08.2018

Stefania Orlando sposa in Puglia. Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate

Mistero sulla Murgia le auto a folle risalgono la pendenza
09.12.2009

Mistero sulla Murgia
le auto a folle
risalgono la pendenza

Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali
05.08.2018

Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine
03.08.2018

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991
04.08.2018

Bari, al porto ecco «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora FOTO

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti
06.08.2018

Foggia, camion di braccianti contro un tir: 12 morti e numerosi feriti

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro
03.08.2018

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle
05.08.2018

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

Bomba d'acqua a Matera
03.08.2018

Matera, bomba d'acqua tra i Sassi. In Salento ragazzo colpito da fulmine

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola
03.08.2018

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

Foggia

12 killed in another Puglia road accident

At least some of victims migrants, crash at weekend killed four

12 killed in another Puglia road accident

Foggia, August 6 - Carabinieri police said Monday that 12 people are dead and three are injured after a road accident on a state highway in the area of Lesina, in the southern province of Foggia. At least some of the victims are migrant farm workers who were travelling in a van on their way back, sources said. Four other migrant workers died in a separate road accident in the southern region at the weekend.

