At least two dead, 60 injured in Bologna highway blaze

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato
Bologna
06 Agosto 2018
Bologna, August 6 - At least two people are dead and over 60 injured after a road accident caused a massive blaze on a highway in the Borgo Panigale area of Bologna on Monday. Two of the injured have been taken to burns centres in Parma and Cesena. The injured include 11 Carabinieri police and two State police officers who were directing traffic after a previous road accident. Some of the injured people were hit by flying debris as the fire also caused several explosions. Around 10 cars are thought to have exploded and a bridge on the A1-A14 motorway partially collapsed. The windows of some houses in the area smashed too. The intensity of the heat is making it difficult for firefighters to put out the blaze, the sources said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Mistero sulla Murgia
le auto a folle
risalgono la pendenza
Stefania Orlando sposa in Puglia. Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate
Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali
Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine
Notte della Taranta 2018, il festival itinerante parte da Corigliano