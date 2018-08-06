Anti-abandonment child-seat bill okayed

Lunedì 06 Agosto 2018 | 16:49

Mistero sulla Murgia le auto a folle risalgono la pendenza
09.12.2009

Mistero sulla Murgia
le auto a folle
risalgono la pendenza

Stefania Orlando sposa in PugliaE Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate
04.08.2018

Stefania Orlando sposa in Puglia. Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate

Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali
05.08.2018

Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine
03.08.2018

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine

Notte della Taranta 2018, il festival itinerante parte da Corigliano
03.08.2018

Notte della Taranta 2018, il festival itinerante parte da Corigliano

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991
04.08.2018

Bari, al porto ecco «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora FOTO

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro
03.08.2018

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro

Voglia di estate? Ecco che arriva #Gazzettabeach
04.08.2018

Voglia di estate? Ecco che arriva #Gazzettabeach

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle
05.08.2018

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

Bomba d'acqua a Matera
03.08.2018

Matera, bomba d'acqua tra i Sassi. In Salento ragazzo colpito da fulmine

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola
03.08.2018

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

Rome

Anti-abandonment child-seat bill okayed

Measure moves to Senate after approval by House transport cmmt

Anti-abandonment child-seat bill okayed

Rome, August 6 - The Lower House's transport committee on Monday approved a bill to make it obligatory for people with small children to use special 'save-baby' car seats to prevent kids being abandoned in cars. These car seats set off an alarm if the child is left alone in the car. The measure now moves to the Senate for final approval. The bill was drafted after several cases of small children dying in hot cars after being accidentally forgotten and left inside by parents.

