Anti-abandonment child-seat bill okayed

Rome, August 6 - The Lower House's transport committee on Monday approved a bill to make it obligatory for people with small children to use special 'save-baby' car seats to prevent kids being abandoned in cars. These car seats set off an alarm if the child is left alone in the car. The measure now moves to the Senate for final approval. The bill was drafted after several cases of small children dying in hot cars after being accidentally forgotten and left inside by parents.
