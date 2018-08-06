Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato
Rome
06 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 6 - A 42-year-old man turned himself in to Carabinieri police in the city of Latina on Monday and admitted to killing a 57-year-old woman in Rome, sources said. The woman was found dead with head injuries in an apartment in Rome's Appia district, the sources said. The arrested man, the woman's partner, confessed that he had killed her with a utensil after a row in the apartment they lived in together. Italy has been hit by a spate of 'femicides' in which women are murdered, frequently by their partners or ex partners.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Mistero sulla Murgia
le auto a folle
risalgono la pendenza
Stefania Orlando sposa in Puglia. Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate
Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali
Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine
Barletta, il sindaco Cannito: «Maggioranza troppo litigiosa, mi dimetto»