ILVA job losses unthinkable - FIOM

Lunedì 06 Agosto 2018 | 14:51

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Mistero sulla Murgia le auto a folle risalgono la pendenza
09.12.2009

Mistero sulla Murgia
le auto a folle
risalgono la pendenza

Stefania Orlando sposa in PugliaE Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate
04.08.2018

Stefania Orlando sposa in Puglia. Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate

Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali
05.08.2018

Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine
03.08.2018

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine

Il sindaco di Barletta Cosimo Damiano Cannito
05.08.2018

Barletta, il sindaco Cannito: «Maggioranza troppo litigiosa, mi dimetto»

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato
04.08.2018

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale
05.08.2018

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991
04.08.2018

Bari, al porto ecco «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora FOTO

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro
03.08.2018

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro

Voglia di estate? Ecco che arriva #Gazzettabeach
04.08.2018

Voglia di estate? Ecco che arriva #Gazzettabeach

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta
05.08.2018

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto
04.08.2018

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle
05.08.2018

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

Bomba d'acqua a Matera
03.08.2018

Matera, bomba d'acqua tra i Sassi. In Salento ragazzo colpito da fulmine

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola
03.08.2018

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

Rome

ILVA job losses unthinkable - FIOM

Re David calls on govt to clarify position

ILVA job losses unthinkable - FIOM

Rome, August 6 - Italian metalworkers union FIOM on Monday called on the government to clarify its position on ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant. "It is unthinkable that at the end of the negotiations there can be even one redundancy," said FIOM chief Francesca Re David. ArcelorMittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. But Labour and Industry Minister Luigi di Maio recently said that a revised plan by ArcelorMittal to take over the company was still not good enough in terms of guarantees for the environment and jobs. "The government should go beyond saying that Mittal's employment plan is not sufficient and clarify its point of view on jobs and the rights (of workers)," Re David said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Probe into Russian troll 'attack on president's freedom'

Probe into Russian troll 'attack on president's freedom'

 
Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

 
ILVA job losses unthinkable - FIOM

ILVA job losses unthinkable - FIOM

 
Italian lakes badly hit by trash - report

Italian lakes badly hit by trash - report

 
Caver rescued after long ordeal

Caver rescued after long ordeal

 
Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

 
Tennis: Fognini 14th in world rankings after Los Cabos win

Tennis: Fognini 14th in world rankings after Los Cabos win

 
Doc kills self in jail after attempted murder of child

Doc kills self in jail after attempted murder of child

 

GDM.TV

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

Bomba d'acqua a Gallipoli: la quiete prima e dopo la tempesta

 
Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

Trani, Sting e Shaggy: pubblico impazzito sulle note di Message In A Bottle

 
Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

Scontro mortale tra tir e furgone a Foggia: il video shock dopo l'impatto

 
Bomba d'acqua a Matera

Matera, bomba d'acqua tra i Sassi. In Salento ragazzo colpito da fulmine

 
Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

 
Omicidio a Corato: ecco la video ricostruzione dell'agguato

Omicidio a Corato: ecco la video ricostruzione dell'agguato

 
Bari, ecco le nuove panchine: a presentarle è il sindaco Decaro

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine di via Sparano: a presentarle è Decaro

 
Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia nel 1994 Vd

 

PHOTONEWS

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

Lecce, auto si schianta contro un muro: muore 27enne. Fidanzato arrestato in ospedale

 
Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano Tir contro furgone: 4 morti Si indaga per caporalato

Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato

 
Voglia di estate? Ecco che arriva #Gazzettabeach

Voglia di estate? Ecco che arriva #Gazzettabeach

 
Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991

Bari, al porto ecco «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora FOTO

 
Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro

 
«Firenze, Matera, Lecce», gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce»,
gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura

 
Strage di Bologna, cerimonia a Bari Decaro ed Emiliano ricordano le vittime

Strage di Bologna, la cerimonia
A Bari Decaro ed Emiliano

 
Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis, firme e interviste al Comune

 

Digital Edition

06.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU