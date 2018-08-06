Doc kills self in jail after attempted murder of child

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Strage di braccianti nel Foggiano
Tir contro furgone: 4 morti FOTO
Si indaga per caporalato
Imperia
06 Agosto 2018
Imperia, August 6 - A former province of Imperia doctor who has in jail for attempting to murder an eight-year-old boy has committed suicide, sources said on Monday. The 60-year-old former medic, Nadir Garibizzo, took his life by cutting an artery at La Spezia jail, the sources said. Garibizzo was behind bars for allegedly breaking into the home of his former lawyer and trying to stab her son. The attack was allegedly sparked by the woman quitting a civil suit by Garibizzo.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Mistero sulla Murgia
le auto a folle
risalgono la pendenza
Stefania Orlando sposa in Puglia. Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate
Puglia, ecco le Zes: le nuove zone economiche speciali
Barletta, il sindaco Cannito: «Maggioranza troppo litigiosa, mi dimetto»
Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine