Govt meeting on budget law

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine
03.08.2018

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in Salento: ragazzo colpito da un fulmine

Melfi, ecco l’ultima scocca della «Fiat Punto»
02.08.2018

Melfi, ecco l’ultima
scocca della «Fiat Punto»

Asl, arrivano le nomine ma anche le conferme
03.08.2018

Asl, arrivano le nomine
ma anche le conferme

Stefania Orlando sposa in PugliaE Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate
04.08.2018

Stefania Orlando sposa in Puglia
E Paparesta: nozze dopo l'estate

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro
03.08.2018

Puglia, lidi abusivi: sanzioni e sequestri per 22mila euro

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce», gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura
03.08.2018

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce»,
gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune
01.08.2018

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis, firme e interviste al Comune

Bari, al porto arriva «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora nel 1991
04.08.2018

Bari, al porto ecco «La nave della speranza» per ricordare lo sbarco della Vlora FOTO

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico
01.08.2018

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Bomba d'acqua a Matera
03.08.2018

Matera, bomba d'acqua tra i Sassi. In Salento ragazzo colpito da fulmine

Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento
15.06.2018

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola
03.08.2018

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine: a presentarle è il sindaco Decaro
02.08.2018

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine di via Sparano: a presentarle è Decaro

Rome

Govt meeting on budget law

Spread climbs to 268 points before dropping back to 256

Govt meeting on budget law

Rome, August 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday had a two-hour meeting with Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona and Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti. The meeting was focused on outlining the main points of the budget law that the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government will present in the autumn. Investors are said to be holding fears about the management of Italy's public debt in view of the new government's budget law. Earlier on Friday the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, an important measure of investor confidence, shot up to 268 basis points, before dropping back to 256.

