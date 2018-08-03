Govt meeting on budget law

Rome, August 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday had a two-hour meeting with Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona and Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti. The meeting was focused on outlining the main points of the budget law that the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government will present in the autumn. Investors are said to be holding fears about the management of Italy's public debt in view of the new government's budget law. Earlier on Friday the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, an important measure of investor confidence, shot up to 268 basis points, before dropping back to 256.