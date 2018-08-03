Agreement to start flat tax, basic income - Tria

Venerdì 03 Agosto 2018 | 19:03

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Melfi, ecco l’ultima scocca della «Fiat Punto»
02.08.2018

Melfi, ecco l’ultima
scocca della «Fiat Punto»

Bari, ecco i nuovi direttori generali delle Asl: a Bari Antonio Sanguedolce
02.08.2018

Nominati i nuovi direttori generali delle Asl: a Bari Antonio Sanguedolce

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Albanese di 23 anni ucciso in un agguato ieri sera in piazza Abbazia a Corato
02.08.2018

Agguato a Corato, ucciso un 23enne in piazza Abbazia

Asl, arrivano le nomine ma anche le conferme
03.08.2018

Asl, arrivano le nomine
ma anche le conferme

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune
01.08.2018

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis, firme e interviste al Comune

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola
01.08.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico
01.08.2018

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Strage di Bologna, cerimonia a Bari Decaro ed Emiliano ricordano le vittime
02.08.2018

Strage di Bologna, la cerimonia
A Bari Decaro ed Emiliano

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce», gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura
03.08.2018

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce»,
gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine: a presentarle è il sindaco Decaro
02.08.2018

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine di via Sparano: a presentarle è Decaro

Bomba d'acqua a Matera
03.08.2018

Matera, bomba d'acqua fra i Sassi
Salento senza corrente elettrica

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»
01.08.2018

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Rome

Agreement to start flat tax, basic income - Tria

Minister says satisfied, measures compatible with situation

Agreement to start flat tax, basic income - Tria

Rome, August 3 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday that he was satisfied after the government reached an agreement to start reforms to introduce a two-tier flat tax and a 'citizenship wage' basic income in a way that is compatible with the economic outlook. The economy ministry released the statement after Tria took part in a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona and Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on the budget law the government will present in the autumn.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Postponement of vaccine obligation approved

Postponement of vaccine obligation approved

 
Agreement to start flat tax, basic income - Tria

Agreement to start flat tax, basic income - Tria

 
Alarm in Versilia after blaze at plant with solvents

Alarm in Versilia after blaze at plant with solvents

 
PD requests meeting with Casellati, Fico over RAI

PD requests meeting with Casellati, Fico over RAI

 
Govt meeting on budget law

Govt meeting on budget law

 
Partisans association ANPI demands Fontana resignation

Partisans association ANPI demands Fontana resignation

 
Mancino law should stay says Di Maio after Fontana furore

Mancino law should stay says Di Maio after Fontana furore

 
Abolishing Mancino law not priority - Salvini

Abolishing Mancino law not priority - Salvini

 

GDM.TV

Bomba d'acqua a Matera

Matera, bomba d'acqua fra i Sassi
Salento senza corrente elettrica

 
Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

Bari, nel nuovo spot di Dolce&Gabbana il vero protagonista è San Nicola

 
Omicidio a Corato: ecco la video ricostruzione dell'agguato

Omicidio a Corato: ecco la video ricostruzione dell'agguato

 
Bari, ecco le nuove panchine: a presentarle è il sindaco Decaro

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine di via Sparano: a presentarle è Decaro

 
Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia nel 1994 Vd

 
De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

 
I Dire Straits ad Alberobello

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

 
Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

 

PHOTONEWS

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce», gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce»,
gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura

 
Strage di Bologna, cerimonia a Bari Decaro ed Emiliano ricordano le vittime

Strage di Bologna, la cerimonia
A Bari Decaro ed Emiliano

 
Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis, firme e interviste al Comune

 
Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

 
Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

 
Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

 
Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

 
Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

 

Digital Edition

03.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU