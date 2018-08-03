Agreement to start flat tax, basic income - Tria

Rome, August 3 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday that he was satisfied after the government reached an agreement to start reforms to introduce a two-tier flat tax and a 'citizenship wage' basic income in a way that is compatible with the economic outlook. The economy ministry released the statement after Tria took part in a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona and Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on the budget law the government will present in the autumn.