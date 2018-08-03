PD requests meeting with Casellati, Fico over RAI

Rome, August 3 - The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Friday that it has requested a meeting with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico and Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati over the situation at State broadcaster RAI. The network is in state of stalemate after RAI's parliamentary oversight commission this week failed to approve the government's pick to be its new president - Marcello Foa. Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has said he is standing by Foa's nomination. "We ask you to grant is an encounter before the next RAI board meeting, so we can illustrate our well founded reasons for serious concern," read the request by whips Graziano Delrio and Andrea Marcucci.