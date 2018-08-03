Abolishing Mancino law not priority - Salvini

Rome, August 3 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday they he agrees with Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana's assertion that the anti-fascist Mancino law should be scrapped, while stressing that this is not a priority for the government. "If you ask me if we'll prepare a bill or collect signatures to abolish the Mancino law, then I say No," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and League leader, told ANSA. "It's an idea, but it certainly is not a priority for the government and League, who are centred on jobs, taxes and security. "In the past the League proposed abolishing the Mancino law. "I agree with Fontana's proposal. You put other ideas against ideas, not handcuffs".