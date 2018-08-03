Man arrested over rape attempt repelled by pepper spray

Milan, August 3 - Police said Friday that they have arrested a 31-year-old Nigerian man in relation to a rape attempt at Milan's Garibaldi station last month. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, managed to repel the attack using pepper spray. The suspect, an undocumented migrant who has made a request to Italy for international protection, had previously been reported for alleged sexual violence against a woman on a train in November 2017, sources said. He also has a criminal record for drug offences that is "six-pages long". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini commented on the case via Twitter. "25-year-old girl attacked some days ago in Milan station, she saved herself from RAPE using pepper spray," Salvini said. "Rapist arrested today. P.S. I cannot say that he's a illegal Nigerian immigrant with a criminal record or they will accuse me of racism".