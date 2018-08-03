Furore as family minister moots scrapping anti-fascist law

Venerdì 03 Agosto 2018 | 15:33

Melfi, ecco l'ultima scocca della «Fiat Punto»
02.08.2018

Melfi, ecco l’ultima
scocca della «Fiat Punto»

Bari, ecco i nuovi direttori generali delle Asl: a Bari Antonio Sanguedolce
02.08.2018

Nominati i nuovi direttori generali delle Asl: a Bari Antonio Sanguedolce

Albanese di 23 anni ucciso in un agguato ieri sera in piazza Abbazia a Corato
02.08.2018

Agguato a Corato, ucciso un 23enne in piazza Abbazia

Bari, in arrivo la nuova Fiera del Levante
02.08.2018

Bari, in arrivo la nuova Fiera del Levante

Baricalcio, il tribunale fallimentare: «No alla revoca di Giancaspro»
02.08.2018

Baricalcio, il tribunale fallimentare: «No alla revoca di Giancaspro»

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune
01.08.2018

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis, firme e interviste al Comune

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola
01.08.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico
01.08.2018

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Strage di Bologna, cerimonia a Bari Decaro ed Emiliano ricordano le vittime
02.08.2018

Strage di Bologna, la cerimonia
A Bari Decaro ed Emiliano

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce», gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura
03.08.2018

«Firenze, Matera, Lecce»,
gli scatti degli studenti di Architettura

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine: a presentarle è il sindaco Decaro
02.08.2018

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine di via Sparano: a presentarle è Decaro

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»
01.08.2018

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia
02.08.2018

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia nel 1994 Vd

Rome

Furore as family minister moots scrapping anti-fascist law

Fontana says used by globalists for anti-Italian racism

Furore as family minister moots scrapping anti-fascist law

Rome, August 3 - Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana on Friday called for the abolition of the 1993 anti-fascist Mancino law, sparking a furore. "Let's abolish the Mancino law, which in these strange last few years has been turned into a legislative tool used by globalists to dress up their anti-Italian racism as anti-fascism," Fontana said on Facebook. The Mancino Law, named after then-Interior Minister Nicola Mancino, whose signature it bears, permits the prosecution of individuals for "incitement to violence," for a broad range of hate crimes that includes the use of symbols of hate. Rome's Jewish community came out against the idea. In a statement Ruth Dureghello, the president of the community, said the Mancino law was a "necessary instrument to fight the regurgitations of Fascism and anti-Semitism". "If one accepts the position of minister of the republic of this country, one has to do so with awareness of history and of responsibility, avoiding quips and stupid provocations. "Eighty years after the (Fascist) Racial Laws, it would be good to combat discrimination instead of continuously winking at Neofascism". The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said the proposal showed the far-right leanings of the League-5-Star Movement government. "(They have proposed scrapping the law) because fascists and racists like this," PD President Matteo Orfini said. "Because racists and fascists are evidently part of this government". PD Senator Edoardo Patriarca said that party was ready to defend the Mancino "with its teeth". Roberto Speranza, a lawmaker for the leftwing LeU group, called on Fontana to resign. Fontana, a member of the rightwing League party, also dismissed assertions by the PD that Italy is in enduring a racism emergency stoked by the government's tough talk on migrants following a series of apparently xenophobic attacks. Two more took place overnight. A Senegalese street trader was shot in the leg by two strangers in Naples. The 22-year-old victim has a regular residence permit. The shooting took place in the Vasto quarter of Naples, near the central train station. Another migrant was shot at in an allegedly racist attack in the Tuscan city of Pistoia late on Thursday, according to the priest at the parish that is hosting the victim. "Two young Italians shouted 'shitty blacks' and fired one or two shots at one of our migrant lads, who was unhurt," Don Massimo Biancalani, the priest of the parish of Vicofaro, said via Facebook.

