Don't wink at Neofascism - Rome's Jewish Community

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
03 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 3 - Rome's Jewish community on Friday came out against the idea mooted by Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana of scrapping the anti-fascist Mancino law. In a statement Ruth Dureghello, the president of the community, said the Mancino law was a "necessary instrument to fight the regurgitations of Fascism and anti-Semitism". "If one accepts the position of minister of the republic of this country, one has to do so with awareness of history and of responsibility, avoiding quips and stupid provocations. "Eighty years after the (Fascist) Racial Laws, it would be good to combat discrimination instead of continuously winking at Neofascism".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Melfi, ecco l’ultima
scocca della «Fiat Punto»
Nominati i nuovi direttori generali delle Asl: a Bari Antonio Sanguedolce
Agguato a Corato, ucciso un 23enne in piazza Abbazia
Bari, in arrivo la nuova Fiera del Levante
Baricalcio, il tribunale fallimentare: «No alla revoca di Giancaspro»